By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, March 29 The Russian government will provide 150 billion roubles ($2.2 billion) to recapitalise state development bank VEB, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told the bank's supervisory board meeting on Tuesday.

Medvedev said the funds would secure the bank's financial stability in 2016 and allow it to fulfill external borrowing obligations, but gave no other details.

Russian officials have estimated that VEB, involved in financing construction for the Sochi Winter Olympics as well as other projects, may need 1.2 trillion roubles in state support to cope with bad loans and honour its debt obligations.

As a part of discussions over the future of VEB, where ex-Sberbank executive Sergei Gorkov was appointed chairman last month, officials have also been considering whether to change VEB's goals and even turning it into a pure commercial lender.

But Medvedev said there was no talk of changing VEB's general purposes. "The bank remains a leading development institution and will continue to participate in the financing of large projects in different sectors," he said.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last month that VEB, also known as Vnesheconombank, will receive 150 billion roubles from the state budget.

The finance ministry is trying to fill gaps in the budget, also hurt by low oil prices and western sanctions, and keep the deficit within 3 percent of gross domestic product, a goal under threat due to VEB's problems.

The government earlier ordered an extension of the terms of deposits held with VEB by the National Wealth Fund and the country's central bank. It also ordered a cut in interest rates on those deposits, as initial steps to help VEB.

Russian daily newspaper Vedomosti reported on Tuesday that VEB is considering a bailout of Ukrainian subsidiary Prominvestbank, which may need additional $650 million in support.

($1 = 68.6100 roubles) (Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and David Holmes)