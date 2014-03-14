BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings CEO Sean P Downes 2016 total compensation $16.3 mln vs. $25.0 mln in 2015
MOSCOW, March 14 Russian state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, needs to be recapitalised in order to fund housebuilding projects, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, according to RIA news agency.
"We have to decide about capitalisation, the question only is in which form and how," RIA quoted Medvedev saying.
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court, in a case with wide consequences for the policing of Wall Street, indicated on Tuesday it may diminish the Securities and Exchange Commission's ability to get back ill-gotten profits reaped through defendants' misconduct.