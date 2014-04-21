MOSCOW, April 21 Russia's state-owned
development bank, VEB, may turn to Asian debt markets as
political tensions threaten to push it away from the United
States and Europe, its deputy chairman said on Monday.
VEB executives are not on a list of Russian businessmen and
politicians targeted by economic sanctions imposed by the West
in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine last
month.
But Washington has threatened further sanctions if Moscow
moves troops into eastern Ukraine or fails to stick to the terms
of an international agreement to defuse the crisis there.
Referring to VEB's attempts to refinance a $2.45 billion
syndicated loan, deputy chairman Alexander Ivanov said: "Not all
the banks are ready to commit to participation in a new loan in
an environment of political uncertainty."
Western banks have been looking to lower their exposure to
Russian banks since Ukraine descended into a crisis that has
sparked the worst confrontation between Moscow and the West
since the Cold War.
VEB is a major source of long-term funding for investment
projects in strategic sectors defined by Russia's government.
Its supervisory board is headed by the prime minister.
Its loan portfolio totalled almost 500 billion roubles ($14
billion) in 2011 and it aims to increase that to 850 billion
roubles by 2015.
Ivanov said VEB has been trying to boost its presence in
Asia.
"This is a large market and we have been looking at it for
quite a long time... Over the long term, these markets may
supplant the European and American markets for us, but it won't
be quick," he said.
