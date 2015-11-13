MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's central bank is
considering ways to help state development bank VEB, bank
governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, after a report said
it might recapitalise it by handing it treasury bonds worth over
1.5 trillion roubles ($23 billion).
Nabiullina, speaking in the lower house of parliament, spoke
after Kommersant newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the
state corporation was in trouble because of a large number of
bad loans on its books and needed help.
A VEB source confirmed to Reuters that there were problems
with its loans portfolio.
"Different options (about how to help VEB) are being
discussed right now," said Nabiullina. "It is too early to say
more. We have simply carried out a valuation of many of its
assets."
VEB or Vnesheconombank is a Moscow-based state corporation
used by the Kremlin to help diversify the Russian economy and to
manage state debts. Its ability to raise capital has however
been constrained since 2014 when the United States placed it on
a sanctions list over the Ukraine crisis.
Kommersant said the government was also considering removing
problematic assets from VEB's balance sheet, including a
series of loans made to firms involved in the construction of
facilities for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, an event
personally championed by President Vladimir Putin.
The VEB source confirmed to Reuters that the corporation was
experiencing serious difficulties with problematic assets. He
declined to disclose the value of its bad loans portfolio.
Kommersant said the plan to boost its capital was discussed
at a meeting between Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov and central bank and finance ministry officials on Nov.
12.
VEB and Shuvalov's aide, Alexander Machevsky, declined to
comment on the report.
Kommersant said no final decision on how to help VEB had
been taken, partly because there were concerns that the scale of
state aid needed could increase the size of the budget deficit
and therefore have a negative impact on Russia's credit rating.
VEB has been involved in helping finance Sukhoi's Superjet
100, Hungary's defunct Malev airline, as well as various Kremlin
defence projects, struggling commodities companies and banks.
It has also made big loans to help Russian investors buy
assets in eastern Ukraine, now under the control of pro-Kremlin
separatists, as well as to Ukraine's troubled banking sector.
Unconfirmed press reports say it has also extended loans to
help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, the
Kremlin's strongest ally in the Middle East.
VEB says on its web site that it only participates in
projects that cannot get funding from private investors and only
hands out loans for terms of more than five years that exceed 2
billion roubles ($30.06 million).
($1 = 66.4433 roubles)
(Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by)