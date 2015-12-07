** Russian ailing state development bank VEB should be recapitalised through domestic treasury bonds, the so-called OFZs, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told Vedomosti newspaper;

** Ulyukayev says VEB has bad loans worth more than 1 trillion roubles ($15 billion) and only funds from the budget could save the bank;

** Says it would be better to do it by the end of 2015;

** Says Russia's recent ban on Turkish food imports could result in food inflation rising "tenths of percent" but the impact would taper off within a year.

** VEB asked the government for a $20 billion bailout to fill gaps in its balance sheet. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters in November several options were on the table that could save the bank without issuing OFZs in large volumes;

($1 = 68.3550 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)