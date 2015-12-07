** Russian ailing state development bank VEB should be
recapitalised through domestic treasury bonds, the so-called
OFZs, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told Vedomosti
newspaper;
** Ulyukayev says VEB has bad loans worth more than 1
trillion roubles ($15 billion) and only funds from the budget
could save the bank;
** Says it would be better to do it by the end of 2015;
** Says Russia's recent ban on Turkish food imports could
result in food inflation rising "tenths of percent" but the
impact would taper off within a year.
** VEB asked the government for a $20 billion bailout to
fill gaps in its balance sheet. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
told Reuters in November several options were on the table that
could save the bank without issuing OFZs in large volumes;
($1 = 68.3550 roubles)
