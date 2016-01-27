MOSCOW Jan 27 Russian development bank
Vnesheconombank (VEB) said on Wednesday it planned to sell two
mid-sized banks it owns, Svyaz Bank and Globex Bank, in a move
that would probably boost its capital.
Government officials have been discussing for months how to
rescue VEB, which now finds itself saddled with toxic assets
totalling over $12.6 billion and is at risk of failing to meet
its debt repayments.
VEB said in a statement it planned to sell Svyaz Bank and
Globex Bank to the state's Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) at a
market rate set by an independent assessor.
It took over the banks during the 2008-09 global financial
crisis when they encountered financial difficulties.
Svyaz Bank and Globex Bank are in Russia's top 40 banks by
assets, according to an Interfax ranking, with assets of 365
billion roubles ($4.67 billion) and 266 billion roubles
respectively.
VEB added on Wednesday that it had agreed the sale with the
central bank. The main part of the proceeds would go to repaying
the money borrowed from the central bank when it took charge of
Svyaz Bank and Globex Bank.
Any remaining debt to the central bank would be transformed
into perpetual subordinated debt to the central bank which could
be counted as a form of capital.
"You can't call this deal market-driven. It should be seen
as a recapitalisation of VEB," said Anton Lopatin at Fitch
Ratings in Moscow.
Two officials told Reuters last week that the government was
leaning towards a new rescue plan for VEB that would cost no
more than $2.4 billion this year.
The central bank had not responded to a request for comment
in time for publication.
($1 = 78.1029 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by
Jason Bush)