MOSCOW Jan 27 Russian development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) said on Wednesday it planned to sell two mid-sized banks it owns, Svyaz Bank and Globex Bank, in a move that would probably boost its capital.

Government officials have been discussing for months how to rescue VEB, which now finds itself saddled with toxic assets totalling over $12.6 billion and is at risk of failing to meet its debt repayments.

VEB said in a statement it planned to sell Svyaz Bank and Globex Bank to the state's Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) at a market rate set by an independent assessor.

It took over the banks during the 2008-09 global financial crisis when they encountered financial difficulties.

Svyaz Bank and Globex Bank are in Russia's top 40 banks by assets, according to an Interfax ranking, with assets of 365 billion roubles ($4.67 billion) and 266 billion roubles respectively.

VEB added on Wednesday that it had agreed the sale with the central bank. The main part of the proceeds would go to repaying the money borrowed from the central bank when it took charge of Svyaz Bank and Globex Bank.

Any remaining debt to the central bank would be transformed into perpetual subordinated debt to the central bank which could be counted as a form of capital.

"You can't call this deal market-driven. It should be seen as a recapitalisation of VEB," said Anton Lopatin at Fitch Ratings in Moscow.

Two officials told Reuters last week that the government was leaning towards a new rescue plan for VEB that would cost no more than $2.4 billion this year.

The central bank had not responded to a request for comment in time for publication. ($1 = 78.1029 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)