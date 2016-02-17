(Adds fourth source, context)

MOSCOW Feb 17 The head of Russia's ailing state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) could be replaced soon by a senior banker from Sberbank, four sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Three of the sources said the decision to replace VEB's Vladimir Dmitriev with Sberbank Deputy Chairman Sergei Gorkov could be announced as soon as Thursday.

Government officials have been discussing for months how to rescue VEB, which finds itself saddled with toxic assets totalling over $12.6 billion and is at risk of failing to meet its debt repayments.

The Finance Ministry is reluctant to provide large-scale assistance when the Russian budget is already under severe strain because of a slump in global oil prices.

The head of VEB is appointed by presidential decree, meaning Vladimir Putin will have to sign off on any new appointment to the role.

VEB and Sberbank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)