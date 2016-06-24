(Adds quotes, background)

MOSCOW, June 24 Russian state development bank VEB's debt repayments will reach their peak in the next two years and it could return to profit from 2018, the bank's chairman, Sergei Gorkov, told reporters on Friday.

Former Sberbank executive Gorkov took the helm at VEB in February charged with cleaning up that was estimated to need up to 1.5 trillion roubles ($23 billion) in state support to deal with bad loans and debt repayments.

The bank had been considering a number of potential asset sales, but Gorkov said that no further disposals are planned this year beyond the sale of its stake in state gas company Gazprom and that it is not in talks over a potential sale of VEB's stake in the Moscow Exchange.

"We are not keen to sell anything this year apart from Gazprom's ADRs (American depository receipts). It is pointless to sell good assets as they generate profit," Gorkov said.

VEB is looking for a "realistic" offer from potential buyers for its Ukrainian asset, Prominvestbank, by the autumn, he said.

Gorkov added that VEB plans to recapitalise Svyaz Bank and Globex Bank, which it took over during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, aiming to sell both in 2018. He did not provide details on the possible recapitalisation. ($1 = 65.2885 roubles)

