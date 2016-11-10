MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian state development bank
VEB will manage to pay back outstanding debt next year though it
will be difficult, the bank's chairman Sergei Gorkov said on
Thursday.
Gorkov said VEB had to pay back around 250 billion roubles
($3.9 billion) in outstanding debt next year but Russia's state
spending plan envisages only 150 billion roubles for repayment
of its debt.
"Indeed, it will be tough for us, not an easy task... but we
will manage," Gorkov told reporters.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier this year that
VEB would receive 150 billion roubles from the state in 2017,
the same as in 2016.
Gorkov, a former top manager at Russia's largest lender
Sberbank, was appointed head of VEB this year to replace
Vladimir Dmitriev, under whose management VEB ended up needing a
bailout of up to $16 billion.
It received the 150 billion roubles ($2.35 billion) in
immediate help from the state this year and started
restructuring its debt under the new management.
Speaking to reporters, Gorkov said VEB will pay back all the
debt due in 2016 and will finish the year with liquidity
surplus. He added that VEB was not considering the creation of a
bad bank for toxic assets.
($1 = 63.4635 roubles)
