MOSCOW Dec 22 A special working group must
prepare by year-end measures for state support of VEB, Russia's
state development bank, its chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told
reporters on Tuesday.
The Russian authorities are considering support for VEB
worth 1.2 trillion roubles ($16.85 billion) which aims to help
it deal with bad loans and repay external debt.
Dmitriev said the bank was responsible for "certain tasks"
which might negatively affect its balance sheet at some point,
so the state must share responsibility for funding such
operations and provide "other forms" of support if needed.
($1 = 71.2000 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Dmitry Solovyov)