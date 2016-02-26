BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
MOSCOW Feb 26 President Vladimir Putin has removed the head of Russia's ailing state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) and named a successor, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The Kremlin in a statement on its website said Putin had dismissed Vladimir Dmitriev and replaced him with Sergei Gorkov, a vice-president at state-controlled Sberbank.
Reuters had previously reported that Putin had removed Dmitriev after VEB's bailout needs rose to $16 billion, a sign that in times of crisis Putin puts fiscal discipline before loyalty to allies. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.