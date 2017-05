MOSCOW, June 24 Russian state development bank VEB will pass a peak of its debt repayment in 2017-2018 and may return to profit in 2018, the bank's chairman, Sergei Gorkov, told reporters on Friday.

He added that VEB did not plan any other asset sales this year apart from its stake in Russian state gas company Gazprom . (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)