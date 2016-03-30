(Adds quotes, detail, context)
MOSCOW, March 30 Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Wednesday he supported a decision to
restructure state development bank VEB's debts to the central
bank as part of rescue measures for the troubled lender.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told VEB's supervisory board
on Tuesday that the government would provide 150 billion roubles
($2.2 billion) to recapitalise VEB.
But other support measures are still being discussed.
"Of course we support the decision to reclassify as another
instrument the liabilities of VEB before the Bank of Russia,"
Ulyukayev told journalists.
He said it was right that VEB's 220 billion rouble deposit
from the central bank be reclassified as a long-term deposit.
That would give VEB longer to pay it off and strengthen the
lender's capital adequacy.
Officials have estimated VEB may need 1.2 trillion roubles
in state support to cope with bad loans and honour its debt
obligations.
Over 200 billion roubles of VEB's debt to the central bank
is linked to the financial rehabilitation of Svyaz Bank and
Globex Bank, which VEB took over during the 2008-09 global
financial crisis.
VEB, also known as Vnesheconombank, is a non-commercial
state corporation the Kremlin uses to develop the economy and
manage state debts.
It played an important role in financing the Sochi Winter
Olympics but its ability to raise capital has been limited since
the West put it on a sanctions list over the Ukraine crisis.
($1 = 67.5185 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning)