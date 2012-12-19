MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian state development bank VEB has raised $800 million via a three-year syndicated loan, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The rate was set at six-month LIBOR plus 1.4 percent and the funds will be used to refinance an outstanding loan raised in 2010 and to finance the lender's investment projects.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)