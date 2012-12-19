UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian state development bank VEB has raised $800 million via a three-year syndicated loan, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The rate was set at six-month LIBOR plus 1.4 percent and the funds will be used to refinance an outstanding loan raised in 2010 and to finance the lender's investment projects.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 20D11 to 2013, according to a court filing.