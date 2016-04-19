MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's troubled state
development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) should be split into a
commercial bank and a development institution, Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
The bank, which had been involved in lending heavily into
loss-making projects including the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics
and investments in Ukraine, is being kept afloat by the
government, leading to discussions on how to reform it.
Medvedev said that a division into two entities would enable
the bank to achieve better financial efficiency.
"VEB will not accumulate bad assets and, on the other hand,
will be able to solve development objectives," he told the lower
chamber of parliament, the Duma, without giving further details.
Discussions on ways to reform VEB have focused on the
contradictions implicit in its business model, which involved
borrowing on market terms although much of its lending is to
support non-commercial government objectives.
The bank's new management plans to come up with a new
business model by July.
VEB is also in difficulties because of Western sanctions
imposed on Russia two years ago for its policies towards
Ukraine.
"VEB is suffering because there is no long-term foreign
financing available at present, but at the same time it is
necessary to decide on the state's most important tasks,"
Medvedev said.
Russia's government has allocated 150 billion roubles
($2.29 billion) from this year's budget to recapitalise the
bank, in addition to non-cash support agreed late last year in
the form of revised terms for deposits at VEB held by one of
Russia's sovereign wealth funds, the National Wealth Fund.
Officials have estimated the bank may ultimately need 1.2
trillion roubles in state support to cope with bad loans and
honour its debt obligations.
($1 = 65.4805 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Lena Fabrichnaya; Writing
by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush and Ken Ferris)