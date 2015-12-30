MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia will cut interest rates on the central bank's deposits in state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), RIA news agency reported, quoting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Wednesday.

The ministry previously proposed to also extend the National Wealth Fund's deposits in VEB for five years and to cut interest rate on these deposits.