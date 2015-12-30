BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia will cut interest rates on the central bank's deposits in state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), RIA news agency reported, quoting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Wednesday.
The ministry previously proposed to also extend the National Wealth Fund's deposits in VEB for five years and to cut interest rate on these deposits. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.