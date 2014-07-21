SAMARA, Russia, July 21 Russian state
development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), hit by fresh U.S.
sanctions over Ukraine, will receive help from the state,
President Vladimir Putin's top economic aide said on Monday.
"It won't be left without help, and VEB will meet all the
obligations to the lenders," Andrei Belousov told reporters,
adding that the bank faced "certain difficulties" due to the
sanctions.
The government had already planned to recapitalise VEB by
200 billion roubles ($5.7 billion) before the sanctions were
introduced.
To help the bank to cope with the sanctions, the scale of
recapitalisation could be increased or the central bank might
may sell foreign currency to VEB, Belousov said.
The United States hit VEB and several other
Kremlin-controlled companies with sanctions over Moscow's role
in the Ukraine crisis. VEB has said it was counting on support
from the finance ministry and the central bank.
($1 = 35.2040 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)