BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia's finance ministry has outlined measures to support ailing state development VEB bank and sent the plan to the government for consideration, Interfax news agency quoted a minister aide, Svetlana Nikitina, as saying on Tuesday.
Details of the plan, which is supposed to start working already in the first quarter, have not been disclosed yet. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.