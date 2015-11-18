MOSCOW Nov 18 The Russian Finance Ministry opposes the idea of recapitalising the state development bank VEB via OFZ treasury bonds, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that there were a number of options how to support VEB but declined to disclose them. VEB faces around 200 billion roubles ($3 billion) in external debt repayments next year

($1 = 64.7350 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)