MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev on Tuesday had a private meeting with Viktor
Vekselberg, the billionaire tycoon whose lieutenants were
earlier this month put in jail on charges of paying bribes to
local government officials.
The prosecutions of the two executives in Vekselberg's
Renova group prompted speculation that the businessman himself
could be targeted, suffering the same fate as other prominent
tycoons who have fallen from grace under President Vladimir
Putin.
"They spoke, it was an unofficial meeting at Medvedev's
residence,", a government source told Reuters. The government
press office confirmed the meeting took place, but declined to
give details.
A source in Vekselberg's entourage said the businessman had
planned to raise the investigation with Medvedev, but it was not
yet clear if he had been able to do that.
A spokesman for Vekselberg declined comment.
State investigators on Sept. 5 laid bribery charges against
Evgeny Olkhovik, Renova chief managing director, and Boris
Vainzikher, chief executive of Renova subsidiary T Plus. Lawyers
for both men have declined to comment.
At the time they were detained, a Renova spokesman said the
company would cooperate with the authorities, and that the
investigation was not connected with Vekselberg personally.
A third suspect in the case, Mikhail Slobodin, used to be
the head of a utility which is now owned by Renova. He is
currently abroad. His lawyer, Sergey Koptyakov, told Reuters on
Tuesday his client denies the charges and is appealing against
an order for his arrest.
