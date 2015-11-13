(Adds Maduro comments, paragraphs 2-4)
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin
had a telephone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart
Nicolas Maduro, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations including in
the energy sector, the Kremlin said. Maduro later confirmed that
the conversation took place.
"Today at midday I spoke with President Vladimir Putin
because we continue to coordinate the defense of oil markets,"
Maduro said.
The men agreed to meet on Nov. 23 at a summit of
gas-exporting countries in Teheran, Maduro added in a televised
broadcast from the western state of Zulia, where he was giving
away houses.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Alexandra
Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by James Dalgleish)