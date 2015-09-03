(Writes through, adds details)
By Denis Dyomkin and Maria Tsvetkova
BEIJING/MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia and Venezuela need
to combine efforts to lift oil prices, President Vladimir Putin
told his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, but
refused to spell out any specific action, including output cuts.
Maduro, who met Putin in Beijing after attending a Chinese
military parade to mark 70 years since the end of World War Two
in Asia, spoke of some "initiatives" agreed between the pair,
but did not specify what those might be.
The economies of both Russia and Venezuela, two major
producers, are highly dependent on proceeds from the sale of
oil, the price of which has roughly halved since last year due
to oversupply and a decision by the OPEC cartel not to cut
production.
"Both parties noted during the meeting that such unstable
oil prices are not in the interests of the two countries and, of
course, the countries should integrate their efforts in terms of
coordination to facilitate a boost in oil prices," Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"However, President Putin drew attention to the fact that
there could be no direct actions, this is a market process.
There are lots of factors which are having an impact and that
should be taken into consideration very carefully."
Maduro, who often puts a positive spin on the results of
Venezuelan lobbying of OPEC, said he and Putin had made some
progress.
"The initiatives will be known once they are in full swing,"
state news agency AVN quoted Maduro as saying to Russian
television network RT, without providing further details.
Venezuela is a member of OPEC, but Russia is not.
Moscow has so far been unwilling to deliberately cut its
crude oil output to support prices, and the meeting of Putin and
Maduro had not been expected to yield any concrete results, a
senior Russian source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries'
relatively wealthy members in the Gulf drove the group's
strategy shift last year to allow prices to fall to defend
market share.
But a severe recession and shortages of consumer goods in
cash-strapped Venezuela have whetted the government's appetite
for higher oil prices. It has been pushing for a new deal
between OPEC and non-member producers to stabilize prices.
Russia has been ramping up output this year, extracting it
at a post-Soviet record high of around 10.7 million barrels per
day.
Moscow wants to keep production high to defend its market
share, and if it cut output it would, in the short term at
least, lose revenue that it relies on heavily for its budget.
(Writing by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin, additional
reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; editing by Andrew
Osborn, Susan Thomas and G Crosse)