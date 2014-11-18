MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia and Venezuela discussed
joint action to combat falling oil prices, Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday after holding talks
with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Rafael Ramírez the day before.
Asked if the two discussed joint moves to counteract the oil
price falls, Novak told reporters: "Yes, there is such an
initiative. We discussed this theme and now we are working out
those proposals on our side."
Novak said his next meeting with Venezuelan officials will
take place on Nov.25 and expected a more detailed discussion on
the matter then. He refused to give any more detail.
Previous overtures between OPEC and Russia have not produced
results.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska,
editing by William Hardy)