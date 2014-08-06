MOSCOW Aug 6 Vimpelcom, Russia's
third-biggest mobile operator with assets in Italy and several
emerging markets, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net
profit fell 83 percent from a year ago to $100 million, missing
analysts expectations.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $5.07 billion and earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
declined 14 percent to $2.08 billion, slightly below forecasts.
The company said the results were impacted by continued
market weakness in Italy and underperformance and economic
slowdown in Russia, Ukraine and Pakistan.
Russia's No.3 operator, in which Russia's Alfa Group and
Norway's Telenor are the biggest shareholders, also
confirmed annual targets. In May, it said it expected "low to
mid single digit" declines in sales and EBITDA this year.
Analysts had expected it to report net profit of $270
million, revenues of $5.10 billion and EBITDA of $2.12 billion
for the second quarter.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)