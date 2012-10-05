MOSCOW Oct 5 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa Group has increased its voting stake in emerging
markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom to 41.85 percent
from 40.5 percent, a spokesman for Alfa's Altimo unit said.
The increase brings Altimo's ownership of Vimpelcom closer
to the 43 percent owned by Norwegian telecoms group Telenor
.
Alfa has had a long-running battle with Telenor for control
of Vimpelcom. Equal ownership in Vimpelcom is seen as a key
condition for an out-of-court settlement of a lawsuit brought by
Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service earlier this year to
contest Telenor's dominant position in Vimpelcom.