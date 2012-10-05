* Alfa's Altimo increased Vimpelcom stake to 41.85 pct
MOSCOW Oct 5 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa Group has increased its voting stake in emerging
markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom to 41.85 percent,
bringing it closer to the 43 percent owned by Norwegian telecoms
group Telenor.
The purchase by Alfa's Altimo unit increased the company's
stake from the 40.5 percent held previously, a spokesman said on
Friday, without saying who the shares had been bought from.
Alfa has had a long-running battle with Telenor over control
and strategy at Vimpelcom, a dispute that has typified the
challenges many overseas investors face in Russia's
oligarch-dominated business world.
Equal ownership between the two sides in Vimpelcom is seen
as a key condition for the settlement of a lawsuit brought by
Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service earlier this year which
contested Telenor's dominant position in Vimpelcom.
Telenor on Monday completed the purchase of a 3.5 percent
stake in Vimpelcom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, which
raised its stake to 43 percent.