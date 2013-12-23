UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
MOSCOW Dec 23 Vimpelcom, Russia's third largest mobile telecoms network operator, is considering selling, merging or refinancing its Italian unit Wind, which has debts of around $14 billion, the Financial Times newspaper said on Monday.
The company has been in discussions with Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa, which owns 3 Italia, the paper said, citing sources familiar with the situation.
But the talks did not progress as far as negotiations on a deal, it added.
Telecom Italia is the leading player in Italy's mobile phone market, followed by Vodafone Italia, Vimpelcom's Wind and Hutchison Whampoa's 3 Italia and there has long been speculation that companies will seek to consolidate in the face of fierce price competition.
Earlier this year Hutchison Whampoa tried but failed to do a deal with Telecom Italia, which also rejected approaches made by Wind's former owner Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian business tycoon.
Vimpelcom, part-owned by Mikhail Fridman's Altimo and Norway's Telenor, bought a 51 percent stake in Egypt-based Orascom Telecom and all of Italy's Wind in 2011 for $6 billion.
Vimpelcom and a spokesman for the Italian mobile unit of Hutchison Whampoa did not respond to requests for comment.
