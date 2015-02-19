MOSCOW Feb 19 International credit and debit
card company Visa Inc has agreed to transfer processing of
transactions made on its cards in Russia to a local payment
system, Russia's central bank and the company said on Thursday.
Visa's rival Mastercard recently reached a similar
agreement.
Russian authorities obliged foreign card companies to move
processing of their transactions within the country or pay a
hefty security deposit, after Visa and Mastercard stopped
providing services for some Russian banks that were sanctioned
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)