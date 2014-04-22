MOSCOW, April 22 Pavel Durov, the founder of
VKontakte, Russia's largest social network, said on Tuesday he
was fired and had fled the country as allies of the Kremlin
gained full control of the site.
Known as Russia's answer to Facebook, VKontakte (VK)
has been the focus of an ownership battle since last April, when
the United Capital Partners (UCP) fund bought 48 percent of the
company's shares.
UCP's dispute with Alisher Usmanov's Mail.Ru,
which owns the other 52 percent, deepened this month as the
rivals took legal action to assert their influence.
Durov said on April 1 he had decided to step down because
his freedom in running VK had been reduced by a shareholder
change. Two days later, he withdrew his resignation, saying his
departure would have threatened VK's future.
"Judging by the news ... I was fired today as the general
director of VKontakte. Interestingly, the shareholders did not
have the courage to do it directly and I learnt about my
mysterious dismissal from the press," Durov wrote on his VK.com
account late on Monday.
VKontakte said it had not received Durov's formal statement
withdrawing his resignation, so his job was terminated. The
one-month term during which he could retract, according to the
Russian law, expired on April 21.
"The only possible legitimate decision ... is to satisfy
this (resignation) request, and in the context of a shareholder
conflict the company must act strictly within the law," said
Dmitry Sergeev, executive director of VKontakte, in a statement.
"We hope that Pavel Durov and shareholders will agree on his
further participation in the network's development," he said.
But Durov told the technology blog TechCrunch on Tuesday he
was "out of Russia" and had "no plans to go back."
"Unfortunately, the country is incompatible with Internet
business at the moment," he was quoted as saying. Reuters could
not immediately reach Durov for comment.
UCP said it was not considering Durov's dismissal an
"accomplished fact", adding its lawyers were looking into the
situation.
Mail.Ru declined to comment and Usmanov's company USM also
declined an immediate comment.
"It is difficult to conclude whether a final decision on
VK's CEO has been made," said Alexander Vengranovich, an analyst
at Otkritie Capital. "In our view both shareholders need to find
common ground for joint cooperation and the further development
of VK, which we think is the main potential catalyst for Mail.Ru
this year."
'FULL CONTROL'
VK is Europe's largest home-grown social network with 240
million registered users. It has been used widely as a platform
by opposition groups against President Vladimir Putin who has
been tightening grip on media since rising to power in 1999.
Durov claimed on his departure that VK was now under "full
control" of Putin's close ally Igor Sechin, as well as Usmanov.
Durov's reference to Sechin, head of state-run oil company
Rosneft and Putin's former chief of staff, may refer
to UCP because it is run by financier Ilya Sherbovich, who used
to have a sit on the Rosneft board. UCP said Sechin was neither
its client nor a shareholder.
Rosneft declined to comment when asked whether Sechin had
any role in VKontakte or was influencing its shareholders.
Durov has repeatedly clashed with Russian authorities in the
past, including providing a forum for opposition activists to
organise protests against Putin.
He also refused to comply with the authorities' request to
close an anti-corruption blog of one of Putin's most prominent
critics, Alexei Navalny, Durov said last week.
Navalny was convicted by a Moscow court of libel on Tuesday
in a ruling his lawyer said could potentially lead to his
jailing.
