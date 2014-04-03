MOSCOW, April 3 Three of the world's top record
companies are suing Russia's biggest social network VKontakte
(VK) for facilitating copyright piracy, a London-based industry
federation said on Thursday.
Music companies have long fought battles to control the
dissemination of their products over the Internet and preserve
the flow of royalties into their own accounts and those of the
artists they represent.
Labels Sony Music Entertainment, Vivendi SA's
Universal Music Group and Warner Music UK argue VK, known as
Russia's answer to Facebook Inc, offers a service
allowing large-scale infringement of the rights of copyright
holders, the International Federation of the Phonographic
Industry (IFPI) said.
"The company operates an unlicensed music service involving
a huge library of copyright-infringing tracks that are stored on
its website. The service provides unlimited access to this
repertoire, enabling its tens of millions of users to search and
stream music," IFPI said in a statement.
VK, controlled by Russian Internet group Mail.Ru,
is the second largest social media network in Europe after
Facebook. Its in-house spokesman could not be reached for
comment and the company's external public relations adviser
could also not be reached. They did not respond to emails
requesting a response.
Reuters also put news of the lawsuits to Mail.Ru but a
spokeswoman declined comment.
Sony Music Russia, part of Sony, Universal Music
Russia and Warner Music UK have filed three separate lawsuits
with the St Petersburg arbitration court, seeking orders
requiring VK to remove the infringing repertoire from its
website, IFPI said.
"We have repeatedly highlighted this problem over a long
period of time," IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said. "We
have encouraged VK to cease its infringements and negotiate with
record companies to become a licensed service. To date the
company has taken no meaningful steps to tackle the problem, so
today legal proceedings are being commenced."
The lawsuits also include a 50 million roubles ($1.4
million) damage claim.
Representatives of Sony Music Russia and Universal Music
Russia said they could not comment. Warner Music declined to
comment.
($1 = 35.3550 Russian Roubles)
