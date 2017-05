VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 2 Russian Economy Ministry has received proposals on how to privatise a 19.5 percent stake in Russian state oil company Rosneft, the minister Alexei Ulyukayev told reporters on Friday.

The state plans to sell a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft later this year. Italian bank Intesa is advising on the sale. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt)