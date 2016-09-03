By Vladimir Soldatkin
| VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 South Korean
President Park Geun-hye called on Russia and other major global
players on Saturday to increase pressure on North Korea to
abandon its nuclear programme which could open the road for
cooperation with Pyongyang.
"If we cannot prevent (North Korea's) development of nuclear
weapons, the nuclear threat will become a reality soon," Park
told a business forum attended by Russian President Vladimir
Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinz Abe in the Russian Far
East city of Vladivostok.
"In order for Pyongyang to take the decision to abandon its
nuclear programme, it is important to give it a strong unified
message."
Concerns about the threat posed by North Korea have
spiralled since it conducted its fourth nuclear explosion in
January and followed it up with a series of missile tests
despite severe United Nations sanctions, which Pyongyang rejects
as an infringement of its sovereignty.
In June, North Korea test-fired what appeared to be two
mobile Musudan rockets, one of which climbed to 1,000 km (600
miles), or enough to fly more than 3,000 km (1,800 miles) down
range.
On Aug. 24, Pyongyang also fired a submarine-launched
ballistic missile (SLBM) toward Japan that travelled 500 km (311
miles).
"If North Korea abandons its nuclear programme and chooses
the path to openness, we, together with the international
community, will be ready to actively support it," Park said.
(Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)