BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines files for stock shelf of up to $75 mln
* Files for stock shelf of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jjogOn] Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 17 Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), hit by fresh U.S. sanctions, said on Thursday it was counting on support from the Finance Ministry and the central bank.
"I am sure that the government will be playing the key role in terms of supporting of the banking sector and banks, hit by sanctions," Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters. "We feel this support." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Baird)
* Files for stock shelf of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jjogOn] Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for public offering of up to maximum of 1.25 million shares of Class B common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: