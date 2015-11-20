MOSCOW Nov 20 German carmaker Volkswagen will recall 767 Bentley cars in Russia, Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Friday.

The recall will affect Bentley Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur models sold between 2011 and 2014 due to concerns related to the accumulator system, in which two nuts should be changed, Rosstandart said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)