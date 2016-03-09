Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
MOSCOW, March 9 German automaker Volkswagen will recall 368 Volkswagen Golf and 138 Audi A3 cars in Russia, Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday.
Rosstandart said the reason for the recall was the potential for fuel pumps in the cars to fail. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada