MOSCOW, March 9 German automaker Volkswagen will recall 368 Volkswagen Golf and 138 Audi A3 cars in Russia, Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

Rosstandart said the reason for the recall was the potential for fuel pumps in the cars to fail. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Maria Kiselyova)