Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
MOSCOW, April 18 German automaker Volkswagen will recall 44,055 Volkswagen Touareg vehicles in Russia due to possible faults in the car's pedal mechanisms, Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Monday.
Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars sold between 2010 and 2016. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.