MOSCOW, April 1 Swedish carmaker Volvo will recall voluntarily 3,316 cars of its XC60, V60CC, XC70, V60, S60 and V70 models produced this year, Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Friday.

Rosstandart said the recall was due to possible faults in the cars' electronic systems. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)