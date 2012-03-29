MOSCOW, March 29 Vozrozhdenie, a top-30 Russian lender, said on Thursday its 2011 fourth-quarter net profit came to 471 million roubles ($16.03 million), slightly above analysts' forecast of 467 million roubles.

The privately-owned lender said its full-year profit came in line with expectations at 1.59 billion roubles.

($1 = 29.3845 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writinb by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Megan Davies)