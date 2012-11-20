* Profit 583 mln roubles, missed forecast due to provisions
* Corporate lending slowing, retail is up
* Lending up 10.3 pct since year-start, sees 2013 loan
growth at 15 pct
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Nov 20 Russian bank Vozrozhdenie
has reported a less than expected 42 percent rise in
third-quarter net profits to 583 million roubles ($19 million),
with higher lending offset by a rise in provisioning on bad
loans.
Vozrozhdenie, one of a handful of listed Russian banks not
owned by the state, usually opens the results season under
international accounting standards for Russia's 1,000 banks and
is viewed as a bellwether for the sector's overall performance.
Analysts had expected Vozrozhdenie to post a net profit of
615 million roubles after provisions of 918 million roubles. But
the bank set aside 1.1 billion.
The bank's loan book has grown by 10.3 percent in the year
to date thanks to a rise in consumer lending, particularly in
mortgages, although it had earlier expected growth in lending
this year to be around 20 percent.
The latest results were offset by a rising non-performing
loan ratio which stood at 9.4 percent as of Sept 30 from 8.4
percent a year ago, affected by an impairment charge on a 2.1
billion rouble loan. It did not specify the loan.
"Lenders' overall optimism towards an improvement in bad
loans dating back to 2008-09 is gradually melting down so banks
are increasing provisions at a growing rate," said Andrey
Klapko, an analyst with Gazprombank.
The country's biggest bank, Sberbank, which
accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia, has also
started to increase provisions, setting aside 40 billion roubles
in the first nine months of the year compared with making write
backs of 3 billion in the same period last year.
Sberbank is due to report its results under international
financial reporting standards on Dec. 5.
CORPORATE LENDING SLOWING
A slowdown in corporate lending stemming from weaker
economic growth has led banks to chase the retail business,
which has in turn prompted calls from the central bank to
consider tightening provisioning requirements.
Overall corporate lending across the domestic banking system
was up 10.1 percent with the retail portfolio adding 29.3
percent by Oct. 1, which compared with growth rates of 18.6
percent and 24 percent respectively in the same period last
year, central bank data shows.
Compared to the second quarter, Vozrozhdenie's corporate
lending was down 3 percent due to lower economic activity, while
retail lending rose 11 percent, said the bank, which is ranked
among Russia's 30 biggest banks by assets.
"Third quarter is slow (by corporate lending) for everyone
... But may be this tendency will change; maybe there will be a
New Year boom (in lending)," Andrey Shalimov, deputy chairman
with Vozrozhdenie, told a briefing.
Sberbank has cut its corporate lending forecast for this
year to under 20 percent and expects next year's growth at no
more than 15 percent.
Shalimov sees Vozrozhdenie's total lending at around 15
percent next year, with corporate at 10-12 percent, which
compares with the central bank's forecast of about 20 percent
growth across the system.
($1=31.4452 Russian roubles)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)