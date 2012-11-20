* Profit 583 mln roubles, missed forecast due to provisions

* Corporate lending slowing, retail is up

* Lending up 10.3 pct since year-start, sees 2013 loan growth at 15 pct

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Nov 20 Russian bank Vozrozhdenie has reported a less than expected 42 percent rise in third-quarter net profits to 583 million roubles ($19 million), with higher lending offset by a rise in provisioning on bad loans.

Vozrozhdenie, one of a handful of listed Russian banks not owned by the state, usually opens the results season under international accounting standards for Russia's 1,000 banks and is viewed as a bellwether for the sector's overall performance.

Analysts had expected Vozrozhdenie to post a net profit of 615 million roubles after provisions of 918 million roubles. But the bank set aside 1.1 billion.

The bank's loan book has grown by 10.3 percent in the year to date thanks to a rise in consumer lending, particularly in mortgages, although it had earlier expected growth in lending this year to be around 20 percent.

The latest results were offset by a rising non-performing loan ratio which stood at 9.4 percent as of Sept 30 from 8.4 percent a year ago, affected by an impairment charge on a 2.1 billion rouble loan. It did not specify the loan.

"Lenders' overall optimism towards an improvement in bad loans dating back to 2008-09 is gradually melting down so banks are increasing provisions at a growing rate," said Andrey Klapko, an analyst with Gazprombank.

The country's biggest bank, Sberbank, which accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia, has also started to increase provisions, setting aside 40 billion roubles in the first nine months of the year compared with making write backs of 3 billion in the same period last year.

Sberbank is due to report its results under international financial reporting standards on Dec. 5.

CORPORATE LENDING SLOWING

A slowdown in corporate lending stemming from weaker economic growth has led banks to chase the retail business, which has in turn prompted calls from the central bank to consider tightening provisioning requirements.

Overall corporate lending across the domestic banking system was up 10.1 percent with the retail portfolio adding 29.3 percent by Oct. 1, which compared with growth rates of 18.6 percent and 24 percent respectively in the same period last year, central bank data shows.

Compared to the second quarter, Vozrozhdenie's corporate lending was down 3 percent due to lower economic activity, while retail lending rose 11 percent, said the bank, which is ranked among Russia's 30 biggest banks by assets.

"Third quarter is slow (by corporate lending) for everyone ... But may be this tendency will change; maybe there will be a New Year boom (in lending)," Andrey Shalimov, deputy chairman with Vozrozhdenie, told a briefing.

Sberbank has cut its corporate lending forecast for this year to under 20 percent and expects next year's growth at no more than 15 percent.

Shalimov sees Vozrozhdenie's total lending at around 15 percent next year, with corporate at 10-12 percent, which compares with the central bank's forecast of about 20 percent growth across the system. ($1=31.4452 Russian roubles) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)