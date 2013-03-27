MOSCOW, March 27 Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized listed Russian bank, posted 2.33 billion roubles ($75 million) in 2012 net profit, up 46 percent from a year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll found that analysts on average expected the bank to post full-year earnings of 2.39 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)