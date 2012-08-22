MOSCOW Aug 22 Vozrozhdenie, one of a handful of listed non-state Russian banks, posted a 72 percent rise in second-quarter net profits to 678 million roubles ($21 million) on Wednesday, boosted by a sharp rise in net interest income and beating market expectations.

Vozrozhdenie traditionally opens the reporting season for domestic banks and its performance is viewed by analysts as an indicator of the overall sector's health for the period.

The lender, ranked among Russia's top-30 by assets, said a strong performance by its core operations included a 24 percent rise in net interest income to 2.3 billion roubles, just ahead of market forecasts.

Its lending portfolio had expanded by 10.9 percent since the start of the year, the bank added.

Analysts had expected the bank to post a 57 percent increase in net profits, up from 395 million seen in the same period last year.

Vozrozhdenie expects its loan portfolio to increase by 15-20 percent this year, with annual net profit reaching 2 billion roubles, the newly-elected chief executive Alexander Dolgopolov told Reuters in an interview this month.

Dmitry Orlov and his partner Otar Margania own a combined stake of 49.35 percent in the bank. Last year, businessman Vladimir Kogan and other investors sought to buy a controlling stake but talks failed, Orlov said in January. ($1 = 31.7087 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)