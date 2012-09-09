* CEO Kostin says no opportunity for the deal this year
* VTB already raised $1 bln in perpetual bond, may top up by
year-end
* Fast lending growth threatens Russian lenders' capital
By Katya Golubkova
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 Russia's
second-largest lender VTB may carry out an extra share
issue in 2013 to prop up its capital after prospects for such an
issue this year had evaporated, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin
said.
Banks across the globe are facing pressure on their
capitals, which is a liquidity cushion essential to absorb shock
such as the 2008-09 global crisis, euro zone debt woes and in
some cases such as Russia - a rapid growth in lending.
Kostin, who also chairs a CEO summit, which is a part of a
wider Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in
Vladivostok, said there was no opportunity to bolster VTB
capital through a share issue till the end of this year.
"Maybe next year," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the
APEC Summit, providing no additional details.
State-controlled VTB raised $1 billion in perpetual bond
this summer in a first deal of its kind in Russia, which will
improve its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by up to 1 percentage
point. VTB's Tier 1 stood at 9.6 percent at the end of March.
Earlier this week, Kostin said that VTB, where the state
owns a 75.5 percent stake, may top up a perpetual bond this
autumn in the size of no more than an initial deal.
In an interview with Reuters Television, he also warned that
Russian banks will need to limit lending, or otherwise their
capital strength could be dangerously eroded.
Rapid lending growth in Russia, which this year reached 29
percent by August, has already subtracted almost 5 percentage
points from the banking system's overall capital since the start
of 2011.
It stood slightly above 13 percent as of Aug. 1, while the
central bank requires a minimum 10 percent level under local
standards.
Kostin also said that VTB grew cautious of providing loans
to Russian export-focused companies, who may suffer from both
fading demand in Europe and falling commodity prices, but the
bank planned no revisions to a 16 percent lending growth plan
this year.
Russia's government had planned to reduce its stake in VTB
further through a public sale but the central bank suggested
that state-controlled lenders Sberbank and VTB would
better bolster capitals by offering new shares, rather than
pursue earlier plans to auction state stakes.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)