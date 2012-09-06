* VTB CEO says banking sector's capital to weaken further
* Domestic banks' capital adequacy down 5 percentage points
since early 2011
* VTB CEO says applying more cautious lending policy to
local exporters
By Kiryl Sukhotski and Katya Golubkova
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 6 Lending by Russian
banks will have to slow, or their capital strength could be
dangerously eroded when it is difficult for them to raise new
money, the head of the country's second-largest bank said on
Thursday.
Andrey Kostin, the chief executive officer of VTB
warned that Russian banks could need more capital next year but
there were limited options for raising cash.
"It (a rapid lending growth) will require - sooner or later
- more capital for the banks. And there is no access to capital
markets and that might be a problem," Kostin told Reuters
Television in an interview of the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's also warned last
month that Russian banks would need to limit lending growth this
year to reduce risks of a further decline in the banking
system's capital level.
Banks are generally required to keep a minimum capital
adequacy ratio, based on a percentage of a lender's
risk-weighted assets, to absorb possible shocks and support
lending.
In Russia, the central bank requires a minimum capital
adequacy ratio of 10 percent and banks can lose their licences
if they do not meet this.
VTB has begun to rein in lending growth in some areas.
The bank is trying "not to expand too fast" due to possible
problems with Russian export-oriented companies which might
suffer weak demand from a slowdown in Europe, Kostin said.
"We already see that the (commodity) prices are stagnating
or going down and demand is not very strong... So we are very
cautious now in enlarging any loans to the clients," Kostin
said. He did not name any companies or sectors.
Russia's RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium
producer, for example, will cut capacity 3 percent by the
year-end as it grapples with weak prices and rising power costs.
LENDING BOOM
Rapid lending growth in Russia has already eaten up almost 5
percentage points of the banking system's overall capital since
the start of 2011, bringing it to just above 13 percent as of
Aug. 1.
VTB's capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.3 percent as of
Aug. 1, versus 13 percent at closest rival Sberbank.
By the end of July, Russian corporate loans were up 7.2
percent while retail lending rose 21.8 percent, while the
overall banking system's capital grew by only 6.3 percent since
the start of the year, central bank data showed.
Kostin said the domestic banking sector was not at risk from
the European debt crisis because it has almost no exposure to
the region's debt but could face a problem from falling capital.
"Not now but maybe next year (the problem may arise).
Banking sector is developing quite quickly, lending growth is
substantial," Kostin said.
But with equity markets currently not offering attractive
prices for share offerings to boost capital, Russian banks are
having to look to the bond markets instead for money.
State-controlled VTB raised $1 billion in a perpetual bond
this summer, the first deal of its kind in Russia. Since the
start of 2012, Russian borrowers have raised more than $31
billion in Eurobond deals, more than in the whole of last year.
(Reporting by Kiryl Sukhotski.; Writing by Katya Golubkova.
Editing by Jane Merriman)