MOSCOW Oct 24 The supervisory board of Russia's
VTB Bank has approved a state-backed programme aimed at
disposing of some of the bank's assets in sectors with high
levels of competition, the bank said in a statement posted on
its website on Wednesday.
The programme follows a directive from Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2015,
VTB said. The programme involves a number of companies in which
VTB holds minority stakes.
"I am confident this programme will enhance the competitive
environment and serve to promote the growth of the Russian
economy," VTB's President Andrei Kostin said in the statement.