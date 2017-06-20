LONDON, June 20 VTB, Russia's
second-biggest bank, has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY),
Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of the bank, told
reporters on Tuesday.
Last week, ADY issued a request for proposal for a financial
adviser to explore options for a possible refinancing of its
existing debt.
"We have exposure to ADY, they are paying the loan, they are
a quasi-sovereign entity and we have good dialogue," Soloviev
said. He added that VTB did not have exposure to the
International Bank of Azerbaijan, which is restructuring debt
with some of its creditors.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)