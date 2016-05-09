MOSCOW May 10 VTB, Russia's second
biggest lender, does not expect a return on 243 billion roubles
($3.7 billion) of toxic assets held by its Bank of Moscow and
has moved them to a specially created "bad bank", a VTB
executive said.
Bank of Moscow, once Russia's fifth-largest by assets, was
taken over by VTB in 2011 via a number of transactions involving
the City of Moscow and after former Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov
was fired in September 2010 by then-president Dmitry Medvedev.
Dmitry Pyanov, senior vice president at VTB, told reporters
that bad loans left by Bank of Moscow's former head and co-owner
Andrei Borodin were estimated at 366 billion roubles in 2011.
"Now their value is 243 billion roubles. In 2012-2014
significant debt returns happened but at the moment the
potential to return the remaining part of the debt is close to
zero," Pyanov said.
Splitting banks into "good" and "bad" parts has happened
worldwide following the financial crisis. Lenders put so-called
toxic assets into separate entities, moving them off the balance
sheet so they are no longer a drag on the rest of the bank.
VTB will hold the "good" part of Bank of Moscow's assets, or
about 70 percent of their total.
Borodin, who left Russia in 2011, has dismissed allegations
by VTB and the Russian authorities that he improperly lent
billions of dollars to firms he controlled.
After he left the country, many loans with Bank of Moscow
went bad, forcing the state to launch a record rescue operation
costing about 400 billion roubles.
($1 = 65.8495 roubles)
