LONDON May 21 The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, Norway and Azerbaijan will each get about $500 million of the new shares being issued by VTB, the Russian bank's chief executive Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday.

The $500 million allocation is the "kind of ticket we are thinking of" Kostin told Reuters in London. The allocations will give the investors more than half the new shares being sold in VTB's capital raising.