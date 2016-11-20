MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian bank VTB is considering appointing former central bank governor Sergei Dubinin as chairman of its supervisory board again following the arrest of current chairman Alexei Ulyukayev, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said.

Russia's second-largest bank is set to elect a new board chairman at a meeting on Dec. 14, Kostin told Rossiya 24 state television on Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin fired Ulyukayev as economy minister earlier this week after his arrest over allegations that he extorted a $2 million bribe from oil major Rosneft.

Ulyukayev was seen as an ally of Kostin and had been a member of VTB's board since June 2015. Previously, the board was headed by Dubinin, who was central bank governor between 1995 and 1998. Dubinin is a member of VTB's board.

Kostin said Ulyukayev's arrest was a "sad story", adding that his service in senior government posts should be taken into account during the investigation into his alleged offences.

It was not clear whether VTB was considering other candidates for the role of board chairman. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova; Editing by Clelia Oziel)