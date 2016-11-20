MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian bank VTB is
considering appointing former central bank governor Sergei
Dubinin as chairman of its supervisory board again following the
arrest of current chairman Alexei Ulyukayev, Chief Executive
Andrei Kostin said.
Russia's second-largest bank is set to elect a new board
chairman at a meeting on Dec. 14, Kostin told Rossiya 24 state
television on Sunday.
President Vladimir Putin fired Ulyukayev as economy minister
earlier this week after his arrest over allegations that he
extorted a $2 million bribe from oil major Rosneft.
Ulyukayev was seen as an ally of Kostin and had been a
member of VTB's board since June 2015. Previously, the board was
headed by Dubinin, who was central bank governor between 1995
and 1998. Dubinin is a member of VTB's board.
Kostin said Ulyukayev's arrest was a "sad story", adding
that his service in senior government posts should be taken into
account during the investigation into his alleged offences.
It was not clear whether VTB was considering other
candidates for the role of board chairman.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova; Editing by
Clelia Oziel)