BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities reports Q1 core FFO per share $2.09
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - qtrly funds from operations attributable to common stockholders per share $2.04
MOSCOW May 14 Russia's second largest bank VTB said on Wednesday that David Bonderman, head of U.S. buyout fund TPG, has been excluded at his request from renewing his candidacy for the supervisory board of the bank.
TPG bought $100 million of VTB shares in 2011 alongside China's investment fund CIC.
VTB made the announcement in a Russian regulatory statement posted on its website.
* Franklin Financial Network announces first-quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.58