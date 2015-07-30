MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Thursday it had completed the placement of around 307 billion roubles ($5.15 billion) of preference shares with the state corporation Deposit Insurance Agency.

The share issue is to be included in VTB Bank's core Tier 1 capital following registration of the issue by the central bank, VTB said in a regulatory filing.

VTB was expected to receive the capital boost under a bank recapitalisation programme announced late last year, when panic gripped Russian financial markets in the wake of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a collapse in oil prices.

The bank capitalisation programme was intended to help banks continue lending to limit an economic slowdown.

"The capital increase provides additional resources for VTB to catch up with the resumption of economic growth in Russia as well as to support import substitution programmes and strategically important Russian industries and companies," VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said in a statement.

In 2014, VTB converted into preference shares a 214-billion- rouble subordinated loan from the government and received a separate 100-billion-rouble capital boost. ($1 = 59.6600 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Mark Heinrich)